COVID: Govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3, allows more activities outside Containment Zones

New Delhi, July 29, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued guidelines for Unlock 3, as part of the phased lifting of restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, under which, among other things, gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be allowed to open from August 5 but schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31.

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew) have been removed, an official press release said.

As far as the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes is concerned, standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

The guidelines basically provide for opening up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones.

"In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments," the release said.

According to it, Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, such wearing of masks etc. In this regard instructions issued by MHA on 21.07.2020 shall be followed.

"After extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020," it said.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, the release said.

The release said that all activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones:

Metro Rail.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the release said.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till August 31. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by MOHFW. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, it said.

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

Activities in the Containment Zones shall be monitored strictly by State and UT authorities, and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

MOHFW will monitor the proper delineation of Containment Zones and implementation of the containment measures.

States will decide on activities outside Containment Zones

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

The release said National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives.

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged, the release added.

NNN