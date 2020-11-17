Covid-affected Ahmed Patel stable in intensive care unit

New Delhi, November 17, 2020

More than a month after testing positive for Covid-19, Congress treasurer Ahmed Patel is under treatment in a Gurugram hospital. He is being monitored by a team of doctors.

Sources said on Tuesday that he is being continuously monitored for oxygen levels but is stable.

In a tweet on Sunday, his son Faisal Patel said his father had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago and "has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, for further treatment".

"...His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation. We will provide you updates from this handle. We request you to pray for his speedy recovery."

Congress leaders have wished Patel a speedy recovery.

"I wish Ahmed Patel ji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday

IANS