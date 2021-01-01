COVID-19 vaccine: Expert panel clears Covishield for emergency use in India

New Delhi, January 1, 2021

The 10-member Subject Expert Committee of India's Central Drug Standard Control Organisation on Friday approved emergency use authorisation of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine Covishield in the country.

The expert panel had convened a meeting to take a call on the emergency use authorisation sought by the Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield, and Bharat Biotech for its Covaxin.

Once the vaccines are cleared by the committee, the application will be sent to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V. G. Somani for final approval.

IANS