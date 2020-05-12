COVID-19: UGC to monitor queries, grievances of students, teachers and institutions

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic advising all universities to plan their academic activities keeping in view the health, safety and interest of all stakeholders.

Universities have also been requested to establish a cell for handling grievances of the students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to this pandemic and notify the same to the students.

The UGC has undertaken several steps to monitor the queries, grievances, and other academic matters of students, teachers, and institutions, arising due to COVID-19 pandemic:

A dedicated Help Line Number: 011-23236374 has been set up. An email address: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com has been created.

Students can also lodge their grievances on the Online Students Grievance Redressal Portal of UGC.

A Task Force has been constituted at UGC to monitor concerns/ grievances of students, teachers, and institutions, and redress them accordingly.

All the Universities and colleges have been requested to upload a copy of this public notice on their official websites and also share it with the teaching and student community via e-mail and other digital media.

