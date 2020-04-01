COVID-19: States asked to complete contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants

New Delhi, April 1, 2020

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba today asked the States to complete contract tracing of Tablighi Jamaat conference participants on a war footing following the detection of a large number of people affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) among them.

At a meeting with Chief Secretaries/DGPs of the States to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation through video conferencing, Gauba stressed the importance of intensive contact tracing of Tablighi Jamaat participants as the dispersal of the participants all over the country has increased the risk of containment efforts of COVID-19.

The States were asked to complete the contact tracing process on a war footing, an official press release said.

Gauba also said the foreigners who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat had violated visa conditions and asked the States to initiate action for violation of visa conditions against them and the organizers of the event.

The States were urged to implement the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana within the next week. This will involve large cash transfer to beneficiaries. It should be organized in a staggered manner to ensure social distance.

It was noted that the lockdown was being implemented effectively all over the country. The States were asked to ensure that intra-state movement of goods was allowed without any hindrance while maintaining social distance.

Along with ensuring the manufacturing of essential goods, the supply chains of such goods should be maintained, he added.

NNN