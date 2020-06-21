COVID-19: Serological survey to be conducted in Delhi from June 27-July 10

New Delhi, June 21, 2020

A serological survey will be conducted in Delhi from June 27 to July 10 during which sample testing will be done of 20,000 persons as part of the steps planned to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said the survey would help in making a comprehensive assessemnt of the spread of the infection in the national capital and in drawing up a strategy to deal with it.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at which the report of the Dr V K Paul Committee on a containment strategy for COVID-19 in Delhi was presented.

The committee under Dr Paul, Member of the NITI Aayog, was constituted on June 14 on the directions of the Home Minister.

Today's meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Union Home Secretary, the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The release said the Containment Strategy presented by the committee includes revised demarcation of containment zones and a strict monitoring and control of activities in such containment zones.

The other recommendations are:

--Contact tracing and quarantining of contacts of all infected persons, with the help of Aarogya Setu and Itihas Aap.

--Listing and monitoring of each household even outside containment zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi.

--Keep the COVID-19 positive cases in hospitals, COVID care centres or home isolation. Proper functioning of COVID care centres and taking the help of voluntary organizations/NGOs in this regard.

As per the plan proposed by Dr Paul, every district in Delhi would be linked to a major hospital, which will provide adequate help.

The report also includes a timeline for all of these activities based on which the Delhi Government will finalize a plan by June 22, constitute district level teams by June 23, issue revised demarcation of all containment zones by June 26, carry out 100% survey of containment zones by June 30 and conduct a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi by July 6.

Shah also directed the Delhi Government to conduct assessment in respect of every dead individual as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where. A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether the person was brought to hospital at the right time or not. Every death has to be reported to the Government of India.

The Home Minister also said that all COVID-19-positive cases should be first referred to COVID centres and those who have adequate facilities at home and do not suffer from other co-morbidities, can be allowed to stay in home isolation. The Government of India shall also be informed of the number of people kept in home isolation.

The Home Minister also advised that Delhi government officials should take technical help for the revised demarcation of Containment Zones.

Shah thanked the committee headed by Dr. Paul and advised that the Delhi Chief Minister implement the proposed strategy.

Delhi is one of the worst-hit states in the country, with as many as 59,,746 caes of infection reported so far and 2,175 deaths due to coronavirus. As many as 3,000 new cases and 63 deaths were reported from the city today.

