COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi to hold conversation with Raghuram Rajan on way ahead

New Delhi, April 29, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a conversation with well-known economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and the way forward for the country.

The discussion will cover critical issues related to COVID-19 and its economic impact, the Congress said.

It will be streamed on all the social media platforms of the Congress at 9 am on Thursday, the party said.

This would be the first of a series of such interactions that Gandhi will hold with global and Indian thouh leaders on the current crisis, party sources added.

NNN