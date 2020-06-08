COVID-19 positive DMK MLA's condition critical

Chennai, June 8, 2020

DMK legislator J. Anbazhagan, a COVID-19 patient, is in a critical condition, said a top official of Dr. Rela Institute & Medical Centre here.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said that 61-year old Anbazhagan's condition worsened in the evening as his oxygen requirement went up.

According to the medical bulletin, Anbazhagan's cardiac function is also deteriorating, requiring medicine support for blood pressure.

"His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," the bulletin said.

Anbazhagan is the first Tamil Nadu lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus. He represents the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

The law maker was admitted in the hospital on Tuesday with acute respiratory distress syndrome and his COVID PCR test returned positive at the time of admission.

"Initially, he was managed with oxygen therapy through face mask and later on, he was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened," the hospital had earlier said.

Later his condition improved and he was gradually weaned off the ventilator, the hospital said.

