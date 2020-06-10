COVID-19 patient tests negative, commits suicide in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 10, 2020

A 33-year-old man, who had on Tuesday run away from the COVID ward of a hospital and was later brought back, was found hanging in his isolation room here on Wednesday.

He was rushed to the intensive care unit, but couldn't be saved.

The man, hailing from Anandu in the suburbs of the state capital, had run away from the isolation ward after coming to know that he had tested negative for COVID-19. As he reached his home town, anxious locals alerted the authorities and the police took him back to the isolation room.

According to the health authorities, he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms ever since he turned COVID-19 positive on May 29. He was to be discharged during the day.

His body was found hanging by a nurse. The health authorities are making arrangements for his last rites.

IANS