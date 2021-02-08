COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk, says Kovind

Bengaluru, February 8, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka in Bengaluru, the President said the first major pandemic in over a century has taught people to be better prepared for unforeseen public health crises.

Though COVID-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned the people to be prepared for similar challenges ahead. He expressed the hope that the world has learnt the right lessons. In the post-COVID phase, the world will have to pay more attention to public healthcare.

Addressing the graduating students, Kovind said their entry into this noble profession opens up for them unforeseen and unprecedented opportunities to serve humanity. It depends on them as to how they make the best use of these opportunities.

He said that, in the Union Budget, health and well-being have been recognised as one of the six crucial pillars of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and boosting healthcare infrastructure in the country was being given strong emphasis. He emphasized that effective utilisation of this national resource would be possible only with the people’s active support and contribution.

The President said healthcare delivery in India was poised to undergo a change at all stages – prevention, diagnosis and treatment. No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes. The evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and the use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

He said he was happy to note that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, with one of the largest networks of affiliated institutions in the world, has led to many innovations in the field of healthcare education. It has emerged as a globally credible brand due to the sustained efforts made by the leaders of the university since its inception, he added.

