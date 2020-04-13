COVID-19: OFB units in UP, TN to test fabric for coveralls manufacture

New Delhi, April 13, 2020

Two units of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been granted permission to test the fabric for COVID-19 coveralls manufacture by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The Small Arms Factory (SAF) Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and the Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) Avadi in Tamil Nadu (TN) received NABL accreditation for conducting the "Test for Blood Penetration Resistance" here last week.

The test equipment manufactured by the two units met the ASTM F 1670:2003 and ISO 16603:2004 standards. The equipment was developed by several Ordnance Factories in a competitive mission mode in a record time of a fortnight, an official press release said.

The basic principle of the test is to expose the fabric, used as a raw material to manufacture coveralls, to "synthetic blood" at different pressure levels for specified periods of time. The test is required to facilitate the bulk manufacture of coveralls by manufacturers all over the country in large numbers for health workers and first responders dealing with patients afflicted with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hitherto, this test was available only with South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore. Testing of the fabric for the manufacture of coveralls had emerged as a critical bottleneck especially during the nationwide lockdown and in the absence of logistics.

With the latest development, another test facility has been created in South India and the first such a facility has been established in North India.

This will not only enable the OFB to ramp up production of coveralls in the clothing factories, four of which are in UP and one in TN, but will also enable other agencies engaged in the manufacture of coveralls to avail of this crucial testing facility, the release added.

NNN