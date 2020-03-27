COVID-19: National Testing Agency postpones NEET UG May 2020

New Delhi, March 27, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today postponed the National Eligibiliity-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) May 2020 scheduled to be held on May 23 in view of the hardships being faced by students and their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official press release said that, as of now, NTA proposes to hold the examination in the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced later after assessing the situation.

Accordingly, the Admit Cards for the examination which were to be issued on March 27 will now be issued later after assessing the situation after April 15.

NTA has requested students and parents to not worry about the examination and also requested parents to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps, if any.

NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time, the release added.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. They are also being informed individually through their registered mobile number/ email-id. The candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803for any further clarification.

NEET (UG) is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in Medical/Dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India, except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament, such as AIIMS in Delhi and JIPMER in Puducherry.

