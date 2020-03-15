COVID-19: Modi to interact with SAARC leaders through video link

New Delhi, March 15, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with SAARC leaders at 1700 hours today through video conference on measures to deal with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

"He will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC nations to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region," an official press release said.

The video conference is taking place two days after Modi called upon the SAARC nations to work out a joint strategy to cope with the crisis.

These strategies could be discussed via video conferencing and by coming together SAARC nations can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet, he had said on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said had said that South Asia, home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure the health of its people. The government was trying its best at various levels to combat COVID-19, he said.

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it.

“South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,” he said.

In another tweet, Modi said, “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy.

"Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet."

The South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) groups India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Afghanistan.

