COVID-19: Modi reiterates need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places

New Delhi, July 12, 2020

Taking stock of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation in the country at a review meeting here on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Member, NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the Government.

Modi said the awareness about COVID-19 should be disseminated widely with an emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection. There is no room for any complacency in this regard, he added.

The Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He directed that a similar approach should be adopted by other State Governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) area.

The successful example of surveillance and home-based care through "Dhanvantri Rath" in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places. He also sought real-time national-level monitoring and guidance to be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate.

NNN