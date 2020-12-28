COVID-19: MHA extends Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution up to January 31

New Delhi, December 28, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today extended its earlier COVID-19 Guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution by a month up to January 31.

"While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK)," a press release from MHA said.

"Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously," it said.

"Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the Guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs," it added.

IANS