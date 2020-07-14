COVID-19: Lockdown from July 16 to 31 in Bihar

Patna, July 14, 2020

In the wake of the increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bihar, the state government has ordered the closure of all government offices, shops, religious places, barring essential services, across the state.

The lockdown will remain in force from July 16 to 31.

The order issued on Tuesday by the Home Department of the Bihar government said the reason for the lockdown is the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The ban is already in force in many districts, including Patna. However, the ban will not apply to cargo vehicles. Ration shops, vendors of fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy, meat and fish will operate in the morning and evening after seeking permission of the district magistrate concerned.

Banks, ATMs, print and electronic media have been exempted from the ban.

The number of coronavirus-infected persons in Bihar has crossed 18,000.

IANS