COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Delhi for one more week

New Delhi, May 9, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced the extension of the lockdown in the national capital by another week, with more restrictions, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal said that, though the daily positivity rate of COVID infection in Delhi had come down to 23 per cent, the number of new cases of the coronavirus every day remained a challenge.

Delhi faced an unrecedented surge in Covid cases leading to a shortage of beds in hospitals, a severe crunch in the supplies of medical oxygen and a shortage of medicines and vaccines for more than two weeks.

The Chief Minister said the state administration utilized the lockdown period to strengthen its health management. With the help of the Centre, the Delhi government has added beds and improved the health infrastructure in the capital.

"Since the new Covid cases are still coming up in large number, restrictions cannot be relaxed. In fact, they have to be strengthened at this stage in the city and therefore, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown by one week with more restrictions. Delhi Metro services will remain shut from tomorrow morning," Kejriwal told an online press conference.

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi, which was announced by Kejriwal on April 19, initially for a week, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, was to end early morning on Monday. It has now been extended till next May 17.

(With inputs from IANS)

