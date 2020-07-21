COVID-19 kills five of a family in a span of 15 days

Ranchi, July 21, 2020

A family has lost five members in just 15 days to the coronavirus pandemic in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

The family was celebrating a marriage in June and now hardly any male member is left to perform the rituals for the dead.

An 88-year-old woman arrived here in June to participate in a family function. She was admitted in a Bokaro hospital after she complained of some medical problem. The woman died on July 4 due to coronavirus but it was detected only after her death. She had six sons and five of them have now died. Four of them died due to coronavirus while one fell to cancer.

Her sons had performed the last rites and had given a shoulder on her last journey. They had no idea of her being infected with the virus as the test result came after she was cremated.

One after another, four sons were infected with COVID-19. The fifth son died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Monday night. One son died in RIMS, two died in a COVID dedicated hospital at Dhanbad, a fourth son died due to cancer at Jamshedpur and the fifth son died on Monday night.

Within a span of 15 days, the family lost 6 members and five of them due to cornavirus.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, six deaths have been reported and more than 225 people have been found coronavirus positive in Jharkhand.

As per the data provided by the health department the number of active cases in the state are 2,889. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state stood at 55.

In the last 24 hours, the maximum number of 71 cases were reported in Ranchi district followed by 35 in Garhwa district.

A total of 117 people were discharged from various COVID-19 facilities in the state including 30 from Pakur, 27 from Lohardaga and 26 in Ranchi.

IANS