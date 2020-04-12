COVID-19 kills 16 more in Mumbai; Dharavi gets 15 new cases

Mumbai, April 12, 2020

Mumbai recorded the highest single-day deaths of 16 COVID-19 patients, shooting the city's total casualties to 91, a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Sunday.

Among today's victims are six women and ten men and most had other major diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, among others, while only one succumbed to age-related issues.

Mumbai also recorded 217 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the number of total infectees to 1,399, said the BMC.

These included 43 new cases in Dharavi -- Asia' biggest slum, which recorded 15 new cases today and has reported at least four deaths so far.

With the incidence increasing in Dharavi, the police, civic and health authorities are working overtime to implement the lockdown in the 2.25 sq.km Dharavi area housing nearly 800,000 people.

The adjacent Dadar area, a mix of middle and upper-middle class with a few posh pockets, also recorded 13 new cases since last night, causing fresh concerns.

Besides 217 in Mumbai, fresh cases have been detected in other parts of the state, details of which are awaited, even as the state government has extended the lockout till April 30.

IANS