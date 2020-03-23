COVID-19: Kerala High Court closed till April 8

- Home
Kochi, March 23, 2020
The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to close down till April 8 as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, the court will open every Tuesday and Friday till then so as to enable filing of very urgent cases like habeas corpus and other urgent petitions.
Kerala has witnessed the second highest number of coronavirus positive cases in India after Maharashtra.
IANS