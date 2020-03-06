COVID-19: Iran, India in joint efforts to help stranded nationals

New Delhi, March 6, 2020

The Iranian Embassy here has said that Iran and India are making joint efforts to help a significant number of each other's nationals stranded in both countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Immediately after the announcement dated February 26 by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation on suspension of all Iranian flights to India, the Islamic Republic of Iran bearing in mind the humanitarian aspect and urgency of the issue expressed its full readiness to establish some relief flights for immediate evacuation of all stranded nationals on both sides, taking into account all health protocols," the Embassy said.

Iran has also responded positively to cooperate with India in testing Indian citizens stuck in the country before their evacuation. Accordingly the Iranian Embassy here facilitated and expeditiously issued visas for the visit of six experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research and Ministry of Health of India to Tehran.

The Embassy said the first Iranian flight carrying sample swabs of stranded Indian citizens will leave Tehran's IKIA Airport on March 7 for New Delhi and on the return journey it will carry back Iranian nationals to their homeland.

It said measures to further expedite joint efforts are on such as more and adequate flights to New Delhi and Mumbai to ensure bringing back home all the stranded nationals of both countries.

Both countries will continue their close contacts to alleviate the suffering of all the stranded nationals including tourists, students and businessmen in the current critical situation which requires globally coordinated actions, it said.

The Iranian Embassy also rejected some "false reports" about deportation of Indian citizens from Iran due to possible coronavirus infection.

IANS