COVID-19: India registers 1,133 more deaths, 92,605 fresh cases of infection

Death toll crosses 86,000; total cases go past 5.4 million; recoveries rise to 4.3 million -- the highest among all countries
New Delhi, September 20, 2020
India today recorded 1,133 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 92,605 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.
With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen past 5.4 million to 5,400,619 while the death toll has crossed 86,000 to reach 86,752.
Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,303,043 as of this morning with an increase of 94,612 in the past 24 hours.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,010,824 this morning, down 3,140 from yesterday.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India reported 1,247 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country recorded 93,337 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past ten days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 12 of the last 13 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 19 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 15 days and more than 80,000 cases for 17 of the last 18 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 24 of the last 25 days, more than 60,000 cases on 39 of the last 40 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 52nd consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 30.683 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 955,841 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.764 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.528 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (199,258) and Brazil (136,532).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,133 new deaths reported in India included as many as 425 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, and 114 in Karnataka.
They were followed by 84 in Uttar Pradesh, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 58 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 49 in Punjab, 42 in Madhya Pradesh, 38 in national capital Delhi, 28 in Haryana, 21 in Jammu & Kashmir, 19 in Chhattisgarh, 18 in Kerala, 16 in Gujarat, 14 each in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 13 in Jharkhand, nine in Odisha, eight each in Assam and Telangana, seven in Goa, six in Chandigarh, five in Himachal Pradesh, four each in Meghalaya and Tripura, three in Manipur, two in BIhar, and one each in Ladakh and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Nagaland and Puducherry.
Of the total of 86,752 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 32,216, followed by 8,751 in Tamil Nadu, 7,922 in Karnataka, 5,302 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,953 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,945 in national capital Delhi, 4,298 in West Bengal, 3,302 in Gujarat, 2,757 in Punjab, 1,943 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,322 in Rajasthan, 1,120 in Haryana, 1,033 in Telangana, 987 in Jammu and Kashmir, 861 in Bihar, 691 in Odisha, 664 in Chhattisgarh, 615 in Jharkhand, 548 in Assam, 519 in Kerala, 478 in Uttarakhand, 462 in Puducherry, 342 in Goa, 239 in Tripura, 119 in Chandigarh, 116 in Himachal Pradesh, 55 in Manipur, 52 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 49 in Ladakh, 36 in Meghalaya, 25 in Sikkim, 15 in Nagaland, 13 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 5,400,619 cases in India so far include the 86,752 patients who have died as well as the 4,303,043 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,010,824 as of this morning, down 3,140 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 94,612 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 79.67%, according to the data.
Of the 92,605 new cases of infection reported today, Maharashtra accounted for 20,519, followed by 8,364 in Karnataka, 8,218 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,729 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,569 in Tamil Nadu, 4,624 in Kerala, 4,209 in Odisha, 4,071 in Delhi, and 3,188 in West Bengal.
