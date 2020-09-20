COVID-19: India registers 1,133 more deaths, 92,605 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 20, 2020

India today recorded 1,133 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 92,605 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen past 5.4 million to 5,400,619 while the death toll has crossed 86,000 to reach 86,752.

Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,303,043 as of this morning with an increase of 94,612 in the past 24 hours.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,010,824 this morning, down 3,140 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India reported 1,247 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country recorded 93,337 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past ten days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 12 of the last 13 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 19 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 15 days and more than 80,000 cases for 17 of the last 18 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 24 of the last 25 days, more than 60,000 cases on 39 of the last 40 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 52nd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 30.683 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 955,841 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.764 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.528 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (199,258) and Brazil (136,532).