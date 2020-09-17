COVID-19: India records new high of 97,894 cases, 1,132 deaths

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Recoveries cross 4-million mark; active cases go past 1 million mark; death toll rises to 83,198; total cases increase to 5,118,253
New Delhi, September 17, 2020
India today reported a spike of 97,894 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases -- a new high -- and 1,132 more deaths due to the disease as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different states of the country.
With these, the total number of cases so far in the country has risen to 5,118,253 while the death toll has gone up to 83,198.
Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 4-million mark to touch 4,025,079.
At the same time, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has crossed the one-million mark and stood at 1,009,976 as of this morning.
The total number of cases of infection had crossed the five-million mark yesterday.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported yesterday (September 16).
The previous high in terms of the number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,750 -- was reported on September 12. The country had reported 90,123 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in 24-hour period thrice in the past seven days and more than 1,100 deaths on nine of the last ten days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths for 16 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.
It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for nine of the last 12 days and more than 80,000 cases for 14 of the last 15 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 21 of the last 22 days, more than 60,000 cases on 36 of the last 37 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 49th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 29.763 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 939,456 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.629 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.419 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (196,752) and Brazil (134,106).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,132 new deaths reported in India included as many as 474 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country.
It was followed by 86 in Uttar Pradesh, 78 in Punjab, 64 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in West Bengal, 57 in Tamil Nadu, 55 in Karnataka, 33 in Delhi, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Chhattisgarh, 19 each in Assam and Haryana, 18 in Jammu & Kashmir, 15 in Rajasthan, 14 in Kerala, 13 in Puducherry, 12 each in Bihar and Gujarat, 11 in Odisha, nine each in Telangana and Uttarakhand, eight in Jharkhand, five each in Chandigarh and Tripura, four in Goa, two in Ladakh, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 83,198 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 30,883, followed by 8,559 in Tamil Nadu, 7,536 in Karnataka, 5,105 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,839 in national capital Delhi, 4,690 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,123 in West Bengal, 3,256 in Gujarat, 2,592 in Punjab, 1,844 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,279 in Rajasthan, 1,045 in Haryana, 1,005 in Telangana, 932 in Jammu and Kashmir, 848 in Bihar, 656 in Odisha, 611 in Chhattisgarh, 579 in Jharkhand, 511 in Assam, 480 in Kerala, 447 in Uttarakhand, 418 in Puducherry, 319 in Goa, 222 in Tripura, 104 in Chandigarh, 91 in Himachal Pradesh, 52 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 48 in Manipur, 46 in Ladakh, 29 in Meghalaya, 19 in Sikkim, 15 in Nagaland, 13 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 5,118,253 cases in India so far include the 83,198 patients who have died as well as the 4,025,079 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,009,976 as of this morning, up 14,043 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 82,719 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 78.64%, according to the data.
Of the 97,894 new cases reported today, Maharashtra accounted for 23,363, followed by 9,725 new cases in Karnataka, 8,835 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,229 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,652 in Tamil Nadu, 4,473 in Delhi, 4,270 in Odisha, 3,830 in Kerala, 3,237 in West Bengal and 3,189 in Chhattisgarh.
NNN