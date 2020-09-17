COVID-19: India records new high of 97,894 cases, 1,132 deaths

New Delhi, September 17, 2020

India today reported a spike of 97,894 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases -- a new high -- and 1,132 more deaths due to the disease as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different states of the country.

With these, the total number of cases so far in the country has risen to 5,118,253 while the death toll has gone up to 83,198.

Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 4-million mark to touch 4,025,079.

At the same time, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has crossed the one-million mark and stood at 1,009,976 as of this morning.

The total number of cases of infection had crossed the five-million mark yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported yesterday (September 16).

The previous high in terms of the number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,750 -- was reported on September 12. The country had reported 90,123 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in 24-hour period thrice in the past seven days and more than 1,100 deaths on nine of the last ten days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths for 16 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for nine of the last 12 days and more than 80,000 cases for 14 of the last 15 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 21 of the last 22 days, more than 60,000 cases on 36 of the last 37 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 49th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 29.763 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 939,456 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.629 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.419 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (196,752) and Brazil (134,106).