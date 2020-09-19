COVID-19: India records 1,247 more deaths, 93,337 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 19, 2020

India today registered 1,247 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours and 93,337 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen past 5.3 million to 5,308,014 while the death toll has crossed 85,000 to reach 85,619.

Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,208,431 as of this morning with a record increase of 95,880 in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,013,964 this morning, down 3,790 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India reported 1,174 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country recorded 96,424 new cases yesterday.

This is the fouth time in the past nine days that the country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 11 of the last 12 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 18 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 11 of the last 14 days and more than 80,000 cases for 16 of the last 17 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 23 of the last 24 days, more than 60,000 cases on 38 of the last 39 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 51st consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 30.406 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 950,520 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.723 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.495 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (198,570) and Brazil (135,793).