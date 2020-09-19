COVID-19: India records 1,247 more deaths, 93,337 fresh cases of infection

- Home
Death toll crosses 85,000; total cases go past 5.3 million; recoveries rise to 4.2 million
New Delhi, September 19, 2020
India today registered 1,247 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours and 93,337 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.
With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen past 5.3 million to 5,308,014 while the death toll has crossed 85,000 to reach 85,619.
Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,208,431 as of this morning with a record increase of 95,880 in the past 24 hours.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,013,964 this morning, down 3,790 from yesterday.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India reported 1,174 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country recorded 96,424 new cases yesterday.
This is the fouth time in the past nine days that the country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 11 of the last 12 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 18 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 11 of the last 14 days and more than 80,000 cases for 16 of the last 17 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 23 of the last 24 days, more than 60,000 cases on 38 of the last 39 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 51st consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 30.406 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 950,520 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.723 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.495 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (198,570) and Brazil (135,793).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,247 new deaths reported in India included as many as 440 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, and a new high of 179 in Karnataka.
They were followed by 98 in Uttar Pradesh, 67 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 62 in Punjab, 59 in West Bengal, 31 in Puducherry, 30 in Delhi, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Haryana, 17 in Chhattisgarh, 16 in Gujarat, 15 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan, 13 each in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, 12 each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala, , nine in Telangana, eight in Goa, seven in Tripura, four each in Bihar, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, two each in Ladakh and Sikkim, and one each in Manipur and Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Nagaland.
Of the total of 85,619 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 31,791 followed by 8,685 in Tamil Nadu, 7,808 in Karnataka, 5,244 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,907 in national capital Delhi, 4,869 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,242 in West Bengal, 3,286 in Gujarat, 2,708 in Punjab, 1,901 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,308 in Rajasthan, 1,092 in Haryana, 1,025 in Telangana, 966 in Jammu and Kashmir, 859 in Bihar, 682 in Odisha, 645 in Chhattisgarh, 602 in Jharkhand, 540 in Assam, 501 in Kerala, 464 in Uttarakhand, 462 in Puducherry, 335 in Goa, 235 in Tripura, 113 in Chandigarh, 111 in Himachal Pradesh, 52 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Manipur, 48 in Ladakh, 32 in Meghalaya, 24 in Sikkim, 15 in Nagaland, 13 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 5,308,014 cases in India so far include the 85,619 patients who have died as well as the 4,208,431 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 1,013964 as of this morning, down 3,790 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by a record 95,880 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 79.28%, according to the data.
Of the 93,337 new cases of infection reported today, Maharashtra accounted for 21,656. It was followed by 8,626 fresh cases in Karnataka, 8,096 in Andhra Pradesh, 6,494 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,488 in Tamil Nadu, 4,180 in Odisha, 4,167 in Kerala, 4,127 in Delhi, 3,842 in Chhattisgarh and 3,192 in West Bengal.
