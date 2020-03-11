Covid-19: Health Secretary gets more powers to enhance preparedness

New Delhi, March 11, 2020

The Union Home Secretary on Wednesday delegated his powers to the Health Secretary to enhance the preparedness and containment of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

In an order, the Home Ministry said: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 69 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Home Secretary, being Chairman of the National Executive Committee (NEC), hereby delegates its power to Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to enhance the preparedness and containment of Covid-19 and the other ancillary matters connected thereto."

The order also read that it shall be deemed to have come into effect from January 17, 2020. The number of novel coronavirus cases in India mounted to 62 as 12 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday.

"Among the new cases, eight were reported on Wednesday from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi. The total cases in the country include three Kerala patients who have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

IANS