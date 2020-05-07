COVID-19: Gujarat cases cross 7K-mark; death toll 425

Gandhinagar, May 7, 2020

With the addition of 388 new cases on Thursday, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally reached 7,013 on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 425 with 29 more people succumbing to the dreaded virus. Over 200 persons were discharged from different hospitals across the state in the same period.

Gujarat is witnessing over 300 new cases per day since the past nine days, with Ahmedabad contributing over 75 per cent of the cases. Nearly 3,300 positive cases have been recorded during this period, taking the state's tally from 3,774 on April 28 to 7,013 on Thursday.

On Thursday, as many as 388 fresh cases were detected by the health authorities from the state's hotspots. The tally was led by Ahmedabad with 275 cases, followed Surat (45), Aravalli (25), Vadodara (19), Gandhinagar (5), Jamnagar and Dahod (4 each), Kheda and Banaskantha (3 each), Rajkot (2) and Bhavnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka (1 each).

In the last nine days, a total of 216 persons have fallen prey to the deadly virus, taking the state's COVID-19 death toll to 425. On Thursday, 29 people lost their battle against coronavirus – 23 in Ahmedabad, 4 in Surat and 1 each in Mahesana and Banaskantha. Out of these, 12 patients did not have any comorbidity.

A total of 209 persons were discharged on Thursday – 108 in Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (51), Vadodara (27), Banaskantha (8), Gandhinagar and Anand (5 each), Bharuch (3) and Chotta Udepur and Patan (1 each). Till now, 1,709 persons have been discharged in the state.

Out of the state's 7,013 cases, Ahmedabad alone has reported 4,991 cases, followed by Surat (799) and Vadodara (440). No other district has touched the three-figure mark yet.

"We carried out 5,362 RT-PCR tests in the last 24 hours in the state. Fifteen days back, the recovery rate was 7.43 whereas today it is 24.36 per cent, a rise of 326 per cent," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department.

The health authorities have so far carried out 1,00,553 tests in the state, out of which 7,013 have returned positive while 93,540 have returned negative.

There 4,879 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 4,853 is stable, while 26 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

