COVID-19: Govt issues new guidelines for international arrivals in country

New Delhi, August 2, 2020

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today issued new guidelines for international arrivals in the country in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which require passengers to submit a self-declaration form three days before the scheduled travel and mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Passengers will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine only for compelling reasons or in cases of human distress.

The following are the guidelines which are in supersession of the guidelines issued on the subject on May 24, 2020 and will become operational from 0001 hours on August 8, 2020:

Before Planning for Travel:

i. All travelers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

ii. They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

iii. Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days.

iv. If they wish to seek such exemption under para (iii) above, they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final.

v. Travelers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 96 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

Before Boarding

i. Dos and Don'ts shall be provided along with ticket to the travelers by the agencies concerned.

ii. All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

iii. At the time of boarding the flight/ ship, only asymptomatic travelers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

iv. Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India.

v. Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports.

vi. During boarding and at the airports, all possible measures to ensure social distancing to be ensured

During Travel

i. Travelers who had not filled in self-declaration form on the portal shall fill the same in duplicate in the flight/ship and a copy of the same will be given to Health and Immigration officials present at the airport/ seaport/ Iandport. Alternatively, such travelers may submit self-declaration form on the online portal at arriving airport/ seaport/ Iandport as per the directions of the concerned authorities, if such facility is available.

ii. Suitable announcement about COVID-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports/port and in flights/ships and during transit.

iii. While on board the flight/ ship, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene etc. are to be observed by airline/ ship staff, crew and all passengers.

On arrival

i. Deboarding should be done ensuring social distancing.

ii. Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the Health officials present at the airport/ seaport/ Iandport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown (or a copy of physical self-declaration form to be submitted) to the airport health staff.

iii. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol.

iv. Post thermal screening, the passengers who have been exempted from institutional quarantine (decision as indicated on the online portal in advance) will show the same to the respective State Counters on their cell phones/other mode before being allowed home quarantine for 14 days.

v. The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective State/ UT Governments.

vi. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days. They shall be tested as per ICMR protocol available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/Revisedtestingguidelines.pdf If they test positive, they shall be assessed clinically.

a. If they are assessed as asymptomatic / pre-symptomatic/ very mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

b. Those having mild/ moderate/ severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.

If found negative, they shall be advised to further isolate themselves at home and self-monitor their health for 7 days.

vii. In case, any symptoms develop they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center (1075).

NOTE: States can develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment post arrival of passengers in the state concerned.