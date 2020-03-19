COVID-19: India bans international flights for a week from March 22

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

The Government today said that all incoming international commercial flights would be banned for a week from March 22 as part of the massive efforts being made to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week," an advisory issued by the Government said. The ban will go into effect from midnight of the intervening night of March 21-22.

The Union Government also asked all State Governments to issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 years of age (other than for medical assistance), except for public representatives, government servants and medical professionals are advised to remain at home.

Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out.

Indian Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation shall suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and persons with disability.

States are being requested to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except those working in emergency and essential services.

To reduce crowding, all Group B and C Central government employees will be asked to attend offices in alternate weeks and there will be staggered timings for all employees, the advisory added.

