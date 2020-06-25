COVID-19: Govt allows extension of retention of accommodation by GPRA allottees

New Delhi, June 25, 2020

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has provided an extension of retention of Government accommodation by allottees of GPRA (General Pool Residential Accommodation) for an additional 15 days up to July 15, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Ministry had earlier extended the retention period till June 30. The Ministry has taken the decision in view of various representations received regarding hardships faced by allottees in hiring alternate accommodation, arranging labour for shifting due to increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry has advised concerned allottees to vacate the accommodation on or before July 15. Otherwise, damage charges/market rent will be levied on such tenants, an official press release added.

