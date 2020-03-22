COVID-19: Delhi government orders lockdown in national capital

New Delhi, March 22, 2020

Stating that it was imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi today notified a lockdown in the whole of its jurisdiction from 6 am tomorrow to midnight of March 31.

Details of the order were announced by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference here.

Under the order, no public transport services including operation of private buses, taxis, autorickshaws, etc, shall be permitted.

Only DTC buses shall operate at not more than 25% capacity to cater to personnel engaged in essential services.

All shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly bazaars, and so on, shall close their operations.

The motorable and unmotorable borders of the NCT of Delhi with the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shall be sealed.

Movement of inter-state buses/trains/metro services shall be suspended.

All domestic and international flights arriving in Delhi during this period shall be suspended.

All construction activities of any kind shall be suspended, the order said.

All religious places of any denomination shall be closed.

"People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services, within the vicinity of their residences while strictly following the social distancing guidelines issued earlier," the order said.

The following services and establishments are excluded from the purview of this order and shall continue to function normally:

Offices chaged with law and order and magisterial duties; Police; Health; Fire; Prisons; Prisons; Fair Price Shops (Public Distribution System); Electricity; Water; Municipal Services; Activities related to functioning of the Delhi Legislative Assembly; Pay and Accounts Office (only for salary/wages/contingent/health and essential services related expenditure); Print and Electronic Media; Cashier/Teller operations of banks (including ATMs); Telecom, Internet and Postal services; E-commerce of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipments; Food items, groceries (fruits/ vegetables/ milk/ bakery items/meat, fish, etc); Milk plants; General Provision stores; Take away/home delivery in restaurants; Chemists and Pharmacies; Petrol pumps, LPG/Oil agencies (including their godown and transportation-related activities); Animal fodder; Manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution, storage, trade/commerce and logistics related to all the above services/establishments and commodities required for delivery of these above services; Any other essential service/establishment that may be exempted by the Government.

People who come out to provide or avail essential services shall be allowed on their self-declaration, the order said.

Any congregation of more than five persons is strictly prohibited and punishable as per law, it said.

The employees of private establishments (including temporary/contractual/outsourced, etc) required to stay at home in view of the order shall be treated as "on duty" and be paid in full, it said.

