COVID-19: Confidence building measures key to ensuring seamless supply chain management

New Delhi, April 10, 2020

A review meeting of the 11 Empowered Groups tasked with tackling the COVID-19 pandemic today said confidence-building measures were key to ensure seamless supply chain management at this juncture.

The meeting was chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Steps taken to ensure timely information dissemination throughout the country came up for discussion and ensuring last mile outreach through communication in regional languages was emphasized.

On the technology and data management front, while expressing satisfaction on the roll-out of Aarogya Setu app, it was felt that the user engagement with the app needed to be enhanced.

The meeting was the latest in a series of periodic reviews at various levels by the Prime Minister’s Office to monitor the ongoing efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic.

Mishra reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Empowered Groups. The issues related to supply chain and logistics management for the availability of necessary items, efforts undertaken for the benefit of stakeholders involved, steps to assist farmers to harvest their produce while maintaining social distancing, further confidence building measures necessary and need to ensure percolation of guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the ground level were discussed.

The gathering reviewed and expressed satisfaction on the detailed testing protocol and procedure, under which (as on date) 1,45,916 samples have been tested.

It was informed that Chief Secretaries of all States were issued instructions to arrange for shelter for vulnerable groups like migrants and the homeless. Also, the Centre was in constant touch with States and District level monitoring is being undertaken.

The production of PPEs was being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. NGOs and Civil Society groups are also being mobilized. Principal Secretary suggested that coordination with NGOs at the district level be done to avoid overlaps and ensure efficacious utilization of resources.

The progress of roll-out of welfare measures through the economic relief package under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana was also reviewed. Principal Secretary underlined that data sanctity was important to ensure that the benefits reach out to all the intended beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Prime Minister’s Office and other Ministries.

NNN