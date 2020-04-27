COVID-19 claims third Mumbai cop in three days

Mumbai, April 27, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed a third policeman in three days in the city on Monday, officials said.

A 56-year old head constable, Shivaji N. Sonawane, succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday, Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

"Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of HC Shivaji N. Sonawane from Kurla Traffic Division. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sonawane family," Singh said.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, two head constables had passed away in different parts of the city. Both were battling COVID-19 for the past few days.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh have condoled the demise of the Mumbai police officials, and assured they would do whatever possible for their families.

IANS