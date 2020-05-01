COVID-19 claims 26 more lives in Maharashtra, 1008 new cases registered

Mumbai, May 1, 2020

Maharashtra registered 26 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1008 new cases of infection -- the highest number in a single day so far in the state.

With these, the death toll in the state has gone up to 485 and the number of total patients to 11,506.

Of the latest fatalities, five were recorded in Mumbai, taking the toll to 295 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up to 7,812, with a staggering jump of 751 new cases, the highest ever in the city.

Pune recorded 11 fresh deaths, Jalgaon three, Thane two, and Aurangabad one, besides Parbhani, Nanded and Sindhudurg recording their first Covid deaths.

The dead included 18 men and 8 women, and more than 50 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 320 COVID-19 deaths so far and 9,081 patients.

Pune Division follows with 107 dead and 1,456 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 365 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 9 deaths and 189 patients, Akola Divison with 9 deaths and 169 patients.

Significantly, both Aurangabad Division comprising Aurangabad city and district, Parbhani city and district, plus Jalna and Hingoli districts, and Akola Division consisting of Akola city and district, Amravati city and district, plus Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts - have overshot Nagpur Division which has recorded 2 deaths and 144 patients.

On the positive side, 106 fully cured patients returned home on Friday, taking the number of those discharged to 1,879.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine decreased from 168,266 to 163,026 while those in institutional quarantine increased from 10,695 to 11,677, and the state's containment zones increased from 733 to 792.

As many as 10,849 surveillance squads have fanned out to survey a population of nearly 4.53 million around the state.

IANS