COVID-19: Central teams to be sent to 10 states with high case loads, spurt in cases

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to deploy Central teams in 10 states that have witnessed or are witnessing high case loads and a high spurt of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in recent days.

The teams will assist the State Health departments of respective states to facilitate management of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official press release said.

The teams will consist of a senior official from the MoHFW, a Joint Secretary-level nodal officer and a public health expert. The team shall support the State health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas within the respective states’ districts/cities.

The teams are being sent to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

This is besides the 20 central teams of public health experts who were earlier sent to the high case load districts.

A high level team had recently been deputed to Mumbai to support Maharashtra's efforts in COVID-19 response and management, the release added.

