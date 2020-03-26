COVID-19: Census 2021 and NPR updating postponed

New Delhi, March 26, 2020

Census 2021 operations and the updating of the National Population Register (NPR) have been postponed till further orders in view of the countrywide lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Census 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in two phases. Phase I of House listing & Housing Census was to be undertaken from April-September. Phase II was Population Enumeration from February 9 to 28, 2021.

The updating of NPR was also proposed to be done along with the Phase I of Census 2021 in all the States/UTs, except Assam.

“Due to the outbreak ofCOVID-19 pandemic, high alert has been declared by the Union Government as well as the States/Union Territories. The Ministry of Home Affairs vide order dated 24th March, 2020 has issued Guidelines with the directions for their strict implementation, on the measures to be taken by the Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State/Union Territory Governments for containment of COVID-19 Epidemic in the country.

“Lockdown has also been declared by many State/UT governments. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has issued advisories for various precautionary measures, including social distancing.

“Keeping in view the above, the first phase of Census 2021 and updating of NPR, which was to begin on various dates decided by the State/UT governments beginning 1st April 2020 and various related field activities, are postponed until further orders,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release yesterday.

