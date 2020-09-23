COVID-19 cases spike in Kerala, 5,376 new cases detected

Thiruvananthapuram, September 23, 2020

For the first time, the single-day new coronavirus cases in Kerala crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday to reach 5,376, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"At present, Kerala has 42,786 active cases, whereas 1,04,682 patients have been cured. We crossed the target of 50,000 daily sample testing to reach 51,200. As many as 2,951 more patients were cured," said Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram district, as in the past many days, reported the highest new cases at 852.

Twenty more fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll in Kerala to 592.

As many as 2,12,629 persons are under observation, including 26,489 in hospitals. The state has 641 hotspots.

In response to a question on fresh guidelines as part of unlocking at a time when the southern state is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, Vijayan said that all restaurants in the state should strictly follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing.

"Likewise, from now on, all government offices should function with full staff and office heads concerned will take a call on ensuring that all necessary protocols are followed and wherever necessary, take precautionary steps," said Vijayan.

IANS