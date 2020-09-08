COVID-19 cases racing to 1 lakh in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, September 8, 2020

With 3,026 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the total cases in Kerala are all set to touch one lakh, while the ``````+++++++of people8 under observation across the state will reach two lakh.

"At present there are 23,217 people who are positive and 68,863 people have been cured of the disease. In the past 24 hours, 37,264 samples were tested. Thiruvananthapuram district saw 562 people turning positive, while 13 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 372," state Health Minister K. K. Shailaja said.

Across the state, 1,98,850 people are under observation, which includes 17,887 people in various hospitals.

There are 568 hot spots in the state.

IANS