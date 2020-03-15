COVID-19: Bring your blankets, railways tells passengers

New Delhi, March 15, 2020

Passengers travelling in air-conditioned coaches of Indian Railways trains will now have to carry their own blankets and bed-sheets for a while now, as the railways have decided to withdraw facilities of blankets and curtains keeping in view the ongoing coronavirus threat.

"In order to prevent spread of COVID-19, blankets & curtains have been withdrawn from train service till further orders. Passengers are requested to bring their own blankets in their own interest," a tweet by the Divisional Railway Manager - Mumbai Division of Western Railway, said.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Western Railways added that additional bed-sheets will be kept for any exigencies. "Some quantity of additional bed-sheets may be kept for any exigencies," said the PRO.

The Chief PRO of Northern Railway also confirmed that iwill withdraw blankets and curtains from their trains.

Earlier on Saturday, the South Eastern Railway (SER) and the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said they decided to withdraw the provision of blankets and curtains in air-conditioned coaches of all trains they operate as part of its preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

IANS