Covid-19: AP reports 17 new cases, including many who had attended Delhi meeting

Amaravati, March 31, 2020

Andhra Pradesh has reported 17 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) today, many of whom had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting at Nizamuddin in Delhi or were close contacts of attendees.

With these, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 40.

A bulletin issued by the State Health Department showed that 14 of the 17 new cases had either attended the meeting in Delhi or were contacts of those who had done so. Most of them were from Guntur and Prakasam districts, while one was from Krishna district.

A returnee from Madina in Saudi Arabia and two contacts of a Karnataka man who had returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia have also tested positive, the bulletin added.

