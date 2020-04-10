COVID-19: 7 new cases in Kerala, total under treatment 238

Thiruvananthapuram, April 10, 2020

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shailaja on Friday said that there were seven new coronavirus positive cases in the state, taking the total number currently under treatment to 238.

In all, the affected and cured cases are 364.

Two deaths had been reported previously, but those patients had other serious ailments.

"Today there are 1,29,021 under observation at homes and 730 at various hospitals in the state," said Shailaja.

The police today registered 2,239 cases and recorded arrest of 2,308 people and impounded 1,530 vehicles in the state for violating lockdown norms.

On Friday the government came out with an order that allows opening of shops selling fans and airconditioners on Sunday, while on Monday it allowed opening of optical shops and shops selling construction material could open on Monday and Tuesday. But these shops must not have more than three employees.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister C. Raveendranath pointed out that if the situation persists, the ministry might consider conducting the remaining Class X and XII examinations online.

With four more deaths reported of Keralaites on Friday in Europe and the US, the total number of such deaths touched 29.

IANS