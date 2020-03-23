COVID-19: 28 new cases in Kerala, total lockdown declared

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23, 2020

Kerala will also come under a lockdown as the state recorded 28 new cases -- the largest number in a day so far -- taking its total number of positive cases to 91, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

"No public transport will operate, state borders will be closed, but private vehicles will be allowed. Petrol pumps will be open. State government offices will be opened with full protection. All religious functions has to be cancelled. Shops selling essential things will be allowed, no serving in restaurants, but home delivery would take place. People should not loiter in the streets, and if found, will face arrests and fines," he said.

"All those coming from other states will have to be in isolation for 14 days," added Vijayan.

Of the new cases, he said that 19 were in Kasargode, five in Kannur, two in Ernakulam and one each in Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts. "All of them came from the Middle East," said Vijayan.

The Chief Minister also said that there are 52,785 people under observation in homes and 228 in various hospitals in the state.

IANS