COVID 19: 11 new cases in Kerala, only 127 active cases

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that 11 new coronavirus cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases to 127.

In all, the number of cured patients stood at 437.

"As of today, 28,804 people are under observation at their homes while 346 are admitted at various hospitals in the state," said Vijayan.

Kannur registered seven new cases on Wednesday, taking its total positive cases to 60. Consequently, the lockdown measures have been further tightened.

"Two house surgeons in Kozhikode Medical College tested positive. They had travelled by train to reach Kerala," said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said his govenment welcomed the ordinance brought about by the Centre to take strict action against those attacking medical and health professionals.

IANS