Counting of votes begins in Bihar Assembly elections, bye-elections in 11 States

New Delhi, November 10, 2020

Counting of votes began this morning in the crucial elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as in bye-elections for 58 assembly seats in 11 other States.

Counting of votes has also begun in the bye-election to the Valmiki Nagar seat in the Lok Sabha from Bihar.

The counting exercise began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first.

Early trends indicated that, in Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left, had taken a significant lead, being ahead in 79 seats while the ruling National Democratic Alliance, consisting of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other parties, was ahead in 49.

Most of the results are expected to be out by this evening.

In Bihar, as many as 414 counting halls have been set up in 55 counting centres in 38 districts of the state. The numbers are slightly higher this time in view of the social distancing norms and other protocols in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across Bihar to ensure peaceful counting.

Polling for the Bihar elections was held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

