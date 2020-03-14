Coronavirus: Two more test positive, taking total number of cases in India to 84

New Delhi, March 14, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has risen to 84 with two more persons testing positive in the past 24 hours, the Government tsaid today.

Two persons have so far died of the disease -- a 76-year-old man in Kalburgi, Karnataka and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

Of the 84 cases, 10 have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, a press release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Out of the 84, as many as 67 are Indians while 17 are foreigners -- 16 Italians and a Canadian.

"Contact tracing of these cases has led to identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance. Efforts are on to identify further contacts of these cases," the release said.

The number of confirmed cases include 19 in Kerala, 14 each in Maharashtra and Haryana, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Delhi, six in Karnataka, three each in Rajasthan and Ladakh, two in Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

The Cabinet Secretary reviewed preparedness and actions taken with Chief Secretaries of various States through a video conference today. He emphasized the need to strengthen preventive and control measures with adequate number of isolation wards, enhance quarantine facilities and ensure that arrivals from the identified countries are quarantined as per the laid guidelines. He also reviewed the steps taken for mass awareness regarding COVID- 19.

To check shortages and blackmarketing, Government of India has declared masks and hand sanitizers as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act up to June 30, 2020. Under the Act, States can ask manufacturers to enhance their production capacity of these items to make the supply chain smooth.

Some states have also utilised the enabling provision for infectious disease management as provided under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Under the Act, the States may take, or require or empower any person to take some measures and by public notice prescribe such temporary regulations to be observed by the public.

Under the Disaster Management Act, the States/UTs can now draw funds from the State Disaster Response Fund, in addition to the funds from the state government and the NHM. Ministry of Home Affairs has issued detailed guidelines to States/UTs in this regard.

In addition, the network of labs equipped to test COVID-19 has been expanded to 52, in total.

Also, 12,29,363 passengers have been screened from 11,406 flights at the 30 designated airports. In addition, instructions to enforce quarantine for all incoming passengers as per the guidelines are being implemented.

