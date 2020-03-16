Coronavirus: Tourist spots in Andaman & Nicobar Islands closed till March 26

Port Blair, March 16, 2020

The Andaman & Nicobar administration has, as a precautionary measure, closed all beaches, eco-tourism spots and water sports activities in the islands closed till March 26 in view of the novel coronavirus (COVID-16) outbreak.

"All the tourists are advised to refrain from the A&N Islands during the above time period," an official press release said.

"All the tourism facilities such as beaches, jetties, eco-tourism sites and water sports activities shall remain suspended. All tour operators may advise their clients accordingly," the release added.

