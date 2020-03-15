Coronavirus: Shutdown in Lucknow till March 31

Lucknow, March 15, 2020

The Lucknow administration has shut down all cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools and discotheques in the state capital till March 31.

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus scare after two patients tested positive in Lucknow.

The closure of all schools had been announced till March 22, but sources said the closure may be extended till March 31 too.

IANS