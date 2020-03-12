Coronavirus: Karnataka registers first death in India

Bengaluru, March 12, 2020

Karnataka on Thursday confirmed the first coronavirus (Covid-19) death in the state after medical tests established that the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalburgi district on Tuesday was caused by the dreaded virus, making it India's first coronavirus fatality.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalburgi who passed away and was suspected to be a Covid-19 patient has been confirmed for Covid-19," state Health Minister B. Sriramulu tweeted late on Thursday.

He said the health department has initiated the contact tracing and isolation measures.

The man had returned to Karnataka from Saudi Arabia about 10 days back and died in Kalburgi district on Tuesday.

IANS