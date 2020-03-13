Coronavirus: IIT Delhi suspends classes, examinations

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has suspended until March 31 all class work and examinations as part of the measures being taken in the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"In view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19, all class work and examinations at IIT Delhi are suspended with immediate effect until March 31, 2020," IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao said in a message to all students, faculty and staff.

"Please refrain from organizing any event on the campus during this period that requires gatherinng of people.

"In case you must travel abroad for official purposes, please seek special permission through an appropriate authority in the Institute," he said.

Rao said international students studying at IIT Delhi and currently residing in the hostels would be allowed to stay in the hostels during this period. Basic mess facilities will be available on the campus during this period.

"Please follow the advisory being provided by the Health Ministry from time to time and avoid unnecessary contact with each other. These are special circumstances requiring special measures and your cooperation is essential to contain the situation," Rao added.

