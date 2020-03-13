Coronavirus: IIM Ahmedabad defers annual convocation

New Delhi, March 13, 2020

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has deferred its annual convocation which was scheduled to be held on March 21 as part of steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in India.

"In view of the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the World Health Organization to avoid large gatherings since the eruption of the COVID-19 Corona Virus we have decided to defer the Annual Convocation scheduled for 21st March 2020," a spokesperson for the institute said.

"The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute," the spokesperson added.

