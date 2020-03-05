Coronavirus: Delhi govt shuts all primary schools till March 31

New Delhi, March 5, 2020

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) increased in the country, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to close all primary schools here till March 31.

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, the Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20."

The decision comes in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus being detected in India.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Shriram Millennium School in Noida near here decided to postpone its annual examination and close the school temporarily, following a parent of one of its student testing positive for COVID-19.

Several other private schools in Noida and Delhi have already announced closure of schools for several days as a precautionary measure.

IANS